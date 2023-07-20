Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.01 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,583 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.22 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.0581 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.