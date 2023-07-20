Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $201.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.99. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.51 and a fifty-two week high of $210.10.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

