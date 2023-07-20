Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,567 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.6 %

PNC opened at $132.38 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.72 and a 200-day moving average of $135.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

