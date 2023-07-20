Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,542 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISCV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $57.19 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $47.24 and a one year high of $60.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average is $53.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.25.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

