Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 414,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 107,555 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 536,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,871,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.