Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 2,370 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,867,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,422,000 after buying an additional 251,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,423,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,137,000 after buying an additional 82,339 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,723,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,390,000 after buying an additional 83,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,040,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,955,000 after purchasing an additional 92,841 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $198,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $198,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $185,350.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,653 shares of company stock worth $5,374,937. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $73.92 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $119.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average is $69.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.