Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 4,267 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 251.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,306,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 5,098.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,385 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,301,000 after purchasing an additional 147,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,299,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,036,000 after purchasing an additional 125,614 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 460,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,237,000 after purchasing an additional 34,120 shares during the period.

Shares of EWQ stock opened at $39.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI France ETF has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $39.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.50.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

