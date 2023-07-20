Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 99.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 87.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $109.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Owens Corning Stock Performance

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OC stock opened at $136.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.69 and a 200 day moving average of $104.51. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $74.22 and a 52 week high of $138.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

