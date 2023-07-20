Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 101.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,986 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,845,000 after buying an additional 356,919 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Alcoa by 4,737.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,625 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Alcoa by 24,497.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,960,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944,846 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,670,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alcoa by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,341,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,967,000 after purchasing an additional 168,293 shares during the period.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA stock opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.63. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.42. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $58.24.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Alcoa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

