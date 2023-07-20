Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,558 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after buying an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 6,039.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 4,162,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,644,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,013,000 after purchasing an additional 700,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.28.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.2 %

BX stock opened at $108.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $110.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.30. The company has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

