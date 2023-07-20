Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Down 0.4 %

American International Group stock opened at $59.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.36. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.