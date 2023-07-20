Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 241,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,646 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 121.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 145,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 79,811 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 90.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 324,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 154,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 254.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 83,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 60,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of -138.85, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $570,228.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,808,819 shares in the company, valued at $27,819,636.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares in the company, valued at $14,382,096.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $570,228.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,808,819 shares in the company, valued at $27,819,636.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,959,599 shares of company stock worth $27,683,472. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

