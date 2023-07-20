Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in SEI Investments by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in SEI Investments by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

SEI Investments Stock Performance

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at $485,649,968.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $2,751,706.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,519,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,578,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,649,968.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,974 shares of company stock worth $5,135,471 over the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $63.91 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $64.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

