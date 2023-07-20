Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SEI Investments by 670.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $31,250,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after purchasing an additional 452,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,203,000 after purchasing an additional 260,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 684,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,880,000 after purchasing an additional 193,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at $485,649,968.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $2,751,706.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,519,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,578,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,649,968.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,974 shares of company stock worth $5,135,471 over the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $63.91 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $64.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

