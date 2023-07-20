Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $1.26 Million in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aflac by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after buying an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Aflac by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,965,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,249,000 after buying an additional 186,548 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 6,918.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after buying an additional 3,624,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,590,000 after buying an additional 72,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $71.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.97. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $74.01.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,649,767 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

