Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 39.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 26,643 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 139,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 39.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 32.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 96,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

