Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases New Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $23.10 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

