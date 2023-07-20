Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 1,518,890 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,518,890 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $103.43 on Thursday. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.04 and its 200-day moving average is $106.76.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

