Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 5,563 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG opened at $82.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.15.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

