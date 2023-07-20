Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 6,876 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,876 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,601,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,259,000 after purchasing an additional 199,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,256,000 after purchasing an additional 814,403 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,736,000 after purchasing an additional 650,078 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $189.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.43.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

