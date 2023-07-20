Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of BRFH opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35. Barfresh Food Group has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.05.

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 143.19% and a negative net margin of 71.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Barfresh Food Group

About Barfresh Food Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the second quarter worth $59,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter worth $371,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter worth $2,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

