Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Barfresh Food Group Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of BRFH opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35. Barfresh Food Group has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.05.
Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 143.19% and a negative net margin of 71.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Barfresh Food Group
Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.
