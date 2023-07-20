Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

BRN stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.37. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter.

Barnwell Industries Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Barnwell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 105,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $274,519.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,102,960 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,725.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Barnwell Industries news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $37,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,853.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 105,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $274,519.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,102,960 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,725.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 125,424 shares of company stock worth $329,131 in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Barnwell Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRN. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Featured Articles

