Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

BBGI opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The company has a market cap of $28.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBGI. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

