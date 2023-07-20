Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.21). As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPTH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 7.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

