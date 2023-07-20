Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) PT Raised to $24.00 at BTIG Research

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BTIG Research from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.80.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $23.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.36. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $31.46.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 163.16%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 518,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,927,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 518,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,927,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $83,519.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,880 shares of company stock valued at $186,367 over the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Mortgage Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,842.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Featured Articles

