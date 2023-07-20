BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.96

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.96 and traded as low as C$10.67. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF shares last traded at C$10.76, with a volume of 181,724 shares.
BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.32.
BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%.
