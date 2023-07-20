Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE BYD opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $72.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.89.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $963.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

