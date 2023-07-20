BP (LON:BP) PT Lowered to GBX 490

BP (LON:BP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 490 ($6.41) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BP has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.63) to GBX 605 ($7.91) in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 551 ($7.20) price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BP from GBX 585 ($7.65) to GBX 570 ($7.45) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BP from GBX 630 ($8.24) to GBX 610 ($7.98) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 617 ($8.07).

BP stock opened at GBX 469.55 ($6.14) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 447.19, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 374.27 ($4.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 570.57 ($7.46). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 466.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 498.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 454 ($5.94) per share, with a total value of £376.82 ($492.70). In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 454 ($5.94) per share, for a total transaction of £376.82 ($492.70). Also, insider Bernard Looney purchased 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 469 ($6.13) per share, for a total transaction of £304.85 ($398.60). Insiders have bought 213 shares of company stock valued at $99,952 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

