Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,073,000 after acquiring an additional 84,688 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,743,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,471,000 after acquiring an additional 380,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:CPB opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average of $51.75. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

