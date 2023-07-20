Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Camping World from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. Camping World has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.57.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Camping World will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Camping World news, Director Kent Dillon Schickli sold 10,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $272,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2,772.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,888 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,676,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Camping World by 114.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 519,850 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Camping World by 522.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 414,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 12,962.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 366,955 shares in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

