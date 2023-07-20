Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to $122.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.38% from the stock’s current price.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$183.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $118.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.36. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $129.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.