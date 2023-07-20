CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CarGurus from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

CarGurus Trading Down 0.5 %

CARG opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.37, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $231.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $207.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

