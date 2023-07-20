Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) vs. PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Head to Head Survey

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) and PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PFSweb has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.3% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of PFSweb shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of PFSweb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems 17.80% 16.45% 1.34% PFSweb -3.55% -5.15% -3.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cass Information Systems and PFSweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Cass Information Systems and PFSweb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems $182.48 million 2.94 $34.90 million $2.44 16.02 PFSweb $297.90 million 0.35 -$16.56 million ($0.46) -9.78

Cass Information Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PFSweb. PFSweb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cass Information Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cass Information Systems and PFSweb, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cass Information Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00 PFSweb 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cass Information Systems currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.15%. Given Cass Information Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cass Information Systems is more favorable than PFSweb.

Summary

Cass Information Systems beats PFSweb on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cass Information Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. The company also processes and pays facility-related invoices, such as electricity, gas, waste, and telecommunications expenses; and provides telecom expense management solutions. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of banking products and services, such as demand, savings, time, and money market deposits; commercial, industrial, commercial real estate, and construction and land development loans; and cash management services to privately held businesses, restaurant franchises, and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About PFSweb

(Get Free Report)

PFSweb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information. It serves clients in various industries, such as health, skincare, fragrance and beauty products, cosmetics, fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, luxury goods, consumer packaged goods, coins and collectibles, jewelry, housewares, computer and office products, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.