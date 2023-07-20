Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Catalent by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,685,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,858,000 after buying an additional 445,745 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Catalent by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in Catalent by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Catalent by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent Stock Performance

NYSE CTLT opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 210.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.21. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

