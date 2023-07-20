Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

CLBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.15 to $6.75 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.95.

Shares of CLBT opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.64.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.42 million. Cellebrite DI had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 36.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 159.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 507,190 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 20.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 26,240 shares during the period. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

