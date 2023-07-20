Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Cellectar Biosciences Price Performance

CLRB opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.25. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 757,466 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

