ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Sells $109,800.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) Director Michael Linse sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,473,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,261,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Linse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Michael Linse sold 412,477 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $3,737,041.62.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

NYSE CHPT opened at $8.69 on Thursday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ChargePoint by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in ChargePoint by 46.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in ChargePoint by 152.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

