Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.59.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.65.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

