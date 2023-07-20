Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cfra upgraded Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.82.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $388.57 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $496.37. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

