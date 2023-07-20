Chemours (NYSE:CC) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chemours from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Chemours from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chemours from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.11.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.96. Chemours has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.27.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chemours will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

In related news, CEO Mark Newman bought 7,661 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at $9,244,651.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Newman purchased 7,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at $9,244,651.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Chemours by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Chemours by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Chemours by 3.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Chemours by 4.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

