Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Raised by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $154.68 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $293.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

