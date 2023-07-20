Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.54

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.54 and last traded at $39.48, with a volume of 121481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,114.05% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $26,911.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 23,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $513,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,524,454.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $26,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 4,345,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,854,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,785,000 after buying an additional 319,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,688,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,228,000 after buying an additional 29,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,180,000 after buying an additional 37,190 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,318,000 after buying an additional 123,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.