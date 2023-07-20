Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $2,025.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $1,910.00 to $2,025.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,133.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,139.13 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,291.63 and a 52-week high of $2,175.01. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,072.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1,801.70.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total value of $2,218,664.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,051,161.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,396 shares of company stock worth $23,473,949 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

