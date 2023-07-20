Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Short Interest Up 10.0% in June

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the June 15th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $1,115,305.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,062.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $98.24 on Thursday. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

