CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Director Buys C$97,140.00 in Stock

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) Director Sarah Mary Ward acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.19 per share, with a total value of C$97,140.00.
CI Financial Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of CI Financial stock opened at C$16.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.02. CI Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of C$11.85 and a 12-month high of C$18.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51.
CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of C$637.82 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.2534381 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC downgraded CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.
CI Financial Company Profile
CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CI Financial
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.