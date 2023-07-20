CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Director Buys C$97,140.00 in Stock

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) Director Sarah Mary Ward acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.19 per share, with a total value of C$97,140.00.

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at C$16.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.02. CI Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of C$11.85 and a 12-month high of C$18.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of C$637.82 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.2534381 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CI Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CI Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC downgraded CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

