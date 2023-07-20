Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP David M. Rothenstein Sells 3,500 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $147,910.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 232,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,817,716.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ciena Stock Up 1.3 %

Ciena stock opened at $42.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.66. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $56.38.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Ciena’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $2,354,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.