Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $62.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 51job reissued an initiates rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.52.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $213.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average is $49.27.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $152,291.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,895,708.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 21.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,847,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5,222.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,883,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $150,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735,281 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.