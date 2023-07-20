ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Buys $72,199.38 in Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.58 per share, with a total value of $72,199.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,286,510 shares in the company, valued at $69,921,475.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 29,615 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.53 per share, with a total value of $904,145.95.

On Friday, July 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,000 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.88 per share, with a total value of $617,600.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,476 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $224,280.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,601 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.93 per share, with a total value of $167,637.93.

On Friday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,655 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $244,936.50.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,932 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $544,295.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 503 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $14,662.45.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,119 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $32,283.15.

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,784 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $107,768.32.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,756 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $48,430.48.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

EMO stock opened at $31.03 on Thursday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.97.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

