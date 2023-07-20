CMOC Group (OTC:CMCLF) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of CMOC Group (OTC:CMCLF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
CMOC Group Trading Up 5.0 %
CMCLF stock opened at C$0.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.56. CMOC Group has a fifty-two week low of C$0.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.72.
CMOC Group Company Profile
