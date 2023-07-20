CMOC Group (OTC:CMCLF) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of CMOC Group (OTC:CMCLF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CMOC Group Trading Up 5.0 %

CMCLF stock opened at C$0.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.56. CMOC Group has a fifty-two week low of C$0.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.72.

CMOC Group Company Profile

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides import and export of goods and technology, consulting, enterprise operating and management, logistics, and transportation businesses.

