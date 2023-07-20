CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,765 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 13.8% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock opened at $60.51 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.84.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 83.69%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.90.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

